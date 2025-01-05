Update on Where Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Stands

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are blocking out the haters’ noise. The Kardashians star has come under fire since remaining close friends and supportive of Thompson since their final split in 2021. The couple dated on and off for five years despite multiple cheating scandals on the Cleveland Cavaliers end, one of which resulted in a paternity scandal and baby that Kardashian discovered online and just days after an embryo transplant with the surrogate of their now 2-year-old son, Tatum. Regardless of the heartbreak and embarrassment, Kardashian remained committed to co-parenting and being friends. Now, a source tells OK! the two remain on the best of terms.

“They really don’t care if people find it weird that they’re so close,” the insider said of the couple. “They think that they’re just living proof that exes really can stay friends and coparent with total love and respect.”

The Good American founder tackles motherhood full time with Tatum and their daughter True, 6, as Thompson focuses on the NBA in Cleveland. “Khloé has the kids full time because Tristan is living in Cleveland,” but Thompson “rushes back to L.A. anytime he’s got time off, even if it’s just for 24 hours, so he is around more than a lot of people may realize,” the source said. “Khloé is very grateful for her kids’ sake to have Tristan around so much, they adore their dad, it makes them so happy to have him home and that makes Khloé happy,” they continued of the exes.

Their relationship was controversial from the start. They began dating while Thompson’s ex, influencer Jordy Craig, was pregnant with their son, Prince. She recently sued him for backed child support.

Thompson also cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter True. videos of his inappropriate interactions with women were leaked in an TMZ video days before Kardashian gave birth. He later kissed Jordyn Woods, the then-best friend of Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, which caused the family fallout and excommunication/smear campaign of Woods. Jenner and Woods have since reconciled on some level.