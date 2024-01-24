Kendra Wilkinson Offers Candid Update After Concerns About Her Mental Health

Kendra Wilkinson is clarifying some of her recent comments about her time at the Playboy Mansion and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The Girls Next Door alum, 38, took to Instagram Tuesday to address some of the things she said during a recent interview with PEOPLE about her battle with depression and anxiety, including comments about how Playboy "really messed [her] whole life up."

After recalling smoking weed and going to a Sublime concert on the day Hefner died in 2017, Wilkinson also told the outlet, "Look, at the end of the day, I owe Hef nothing." Having faced criticism for her comments, the Kendra on Top alum took to social media to set straight her feelings about Playboy and Hefner in a lengthy Instagram message.

"I'm not the best with interviews and public statements and I've always been imperfect and a little unprepared. I kinda just say what's on my mind at the time not thinking things through for the world to see. Jeez what a life lol," Wilkinson wrote alongside a selfie. "I'm a co parent of 2 and focused on real estate and my new life. Focused on goals and getting better everyday but I have past that creeps on in my life publicly through time and sometimes I have set backs and problems with that while I try to live in my present time."

Wilkinson said that as she works through her past trauma, she's looking to move forward and forgive. "That doesn't mean I have issues with anyone other than myself. I've had to really learn to understand that that past is apart of who I am forever and forgive myself and it all. All love to everyone," the Kendra Sells Hollywood alum wrote.

When it comes to Hefner's passing, the TV personality added, "I grieved with Hefs friends the day he died and will for ever be thankful for that time and grateful for opening my life up to what it is now and I hold no blame for anyone or anything. All were my life choices and actions I take full responsibility for. Not easy to do." Addressing the interview as a whole, Wilkinson said she's been working through depression and "facing the truths of my past," both of which are "very heavy things to go through while trying to pave a healthy and happy life for myself and my kids."

She concluded, "I had to seek help for anxiety and depression and learn the tools on how to truly live in the present and focus on my work now as an agent and as a mother. All is healthy now and learning to work through and move forward. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes. I'm sorry if I was confusing but that's just how it goes with me and public eye sometimes."