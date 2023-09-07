Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized

Kendra Wilkinson was hospitalized after experiencing a panic attack, TMZ reported Wednesday. A rep for the former Playboy model, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that Wilkinson did go to a Los Angeles hospital for medical treatment after not sleeping Tuesday night due to a panic attack, and that she had been overwhelmed balancing her life, real estate job and two kids.

Wilkinson's ex-husband, Hank Baskett, with whom she shares 13-year-old Hank IV and 9-year-old Alijah, was by her side at the hospital, according to her rep. The former Girls Next Door star finalized her divorce from Baskett in 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage, much of which was shown on Wilkinson's spinoff show, Kendra on Top, which debuted in 2012 and ran until 2017.

The former model opened up about how her divorce, in conjunction with the end of her E! show, "triggered [her] depression" and made it "impossible to be happy" during a June episode of PodcastOne's On Display with Melissa Gorga, saying that she had to "do some intense healing" during the four-year hiatus she spent thinking her career in TV was over. "I didn't even know how to be happy," she said at the time. "My kids were what gave me the purpose."

Wilkinson would make her return to television in November 2021 for her most recent series, Kendra Sells Hollywood, which finished airing its second season in May on Max. "Hollywood ended a couple years ago and nobody was calling," she told PopCulture.com ahead of the series premiere. "I wasn't getting any more deals. It was over for me in Hollywood. My 15 minutes were up, so I had to figure it out."

"Being a mom of two and [having] no one to rely on, I have to provide," she continued. "I decided on real estate and to fully commit myself to it. So I decided that – I passed the real estate exam the first try and the cameras came back to film it all." The reality personality added that she was "not ashamed of just being vulnerable and really making mistakes" in full view of everyone. "People are like, 'Oh she's a joke. ... You have to be smart to do this job.' I'm like, 'I'm trying. I'm doing everything I possibly can. I'm giving it my best, and that's all you can do!'"