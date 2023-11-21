Kendra Wilkinson Won't Reunite With Her 'Girls Next Door' Co-Stars — Here's Why

Kendra Wilkinson has no interest in reuniting with her Girls Next Door co-stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. Madison and Marquardt have been friendly in recent years, with Wilkinson nowhere in sight of their time together. All three rose to fame on the E! reality series, where they chronicled their lives as three of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. They lived in the iconic mansion and simultaneously worked as models, and were Hefner's favorites. But they've all denounced their time in the mansion in the years since the show ended. Madison has been open about the trauma she says she experienced as Hefner's leading lady, which she says included sharing him with other women, drugs, sex, and abuse. Marquardt has also come forward with similar claims.

Wilkinson hasn't shared much about her time in the mansion, though Madison has stated otherwise and claimed Wilkinson was intimate with Hefner while she was underage. Amidst all this controversy, Wilkson says reconnecting with her former friends is not on her list of priorities. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilkinson says her focus is on her two children – her 12-year-old son, Hank, and 8-year-old daughter, Alijah, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett. She's currently starring in Kendra Sells Hollywood, a real estate reality show on Max.

"I've already done the healing," she said. "I don't need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I've already done it for myself. Publicly doesn't do the healing," Wilkinson added. "I've already done it off-camera. I've already done it for years before. I've already done it. I'm sorry, but, I have a whole new life that I've created and it's not that. I just don't connect anymore. It's like a high school buddy that you lost touch with."

Despite such, Wilkinson says she wishes the two ladies "all the best" but is looking ahead, and not backward. "I'm literally just a single mom who's doing real estate now," she says. "Literally."