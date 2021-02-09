Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Auditions for 'American Idol' in New Promo

✖

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, is taking her time in the spotlight. The 16-year-old daughter of Donald Trump's former senior counselor appears in a new promo for the upcoming 19th season of American Idol, premiering Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. While Claudia previously teased her audition for the ABC singing competition in November by posting a TikTok with judge Katy Perry, the trailer's premiere during Monday's episode of The Bachelor was the first time any part of her audition has aired.

"I’m very nervous but very excited," Claudia says as she takes the stage in front of Perry and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Referring to her parents as "high-profile political figures" upon her first meeting with the judge, the Idol contestant prepares to sing her heart out in hopes of receiving a golden ticket from the panel. "You heard that right. [Claudia Conway] is looking for a golden ticket," American Idol wrote on Twitter alongside the footage. "Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol."

Life at the Conway home has been chaotic in recent months, resulting in the police being called to the house last month. Claudia has publicly claimed she is a victim of physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her mother, and has shared videos on her popular TikTok account in which she can be seen being hit by a person off-screen. On Jan. 20, Claudia shared a private video of a woman who appears to be Kellyanne talking to police, captioning it, "like I’m not even kidding if any of you live in this area come pick me up."

In August 2020, Kellyanne announced that she was exiting her White House job to focus on her family after Claudia claimed publicly she was seeking emancipation from her parents over alleged "trauma and abuse." Late last month, the former White House advisor's Twitter account briefly shared an image of Claudia not wearing a shirt on the Fleets feature. Claudia shared in since-deleted TikToks that her mom must have taken the photo off her phone to "use against me one day" before being hacked, declaring, "So Kellyanne, you're going to f—ing jail." She later backtracked, saying she knew her mom "would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally.”