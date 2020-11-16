Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Teases Potential 'American Idol' Tryout

✖

Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, teased a possible appearance on American Idol Sunday afternoon. The TikTok star shared a video from an American Idol tryout and claimed she met Ryan Secrest just before she would perform for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Many of Claudia's videos have shown her lip-syncing to music, but she did share a video of herself singing in October.

In the new clip, Claudia appeared to be filming from the Idol tryouts in California. She said she was filming a confessional, and the Idol logo could clearly be seen behind her. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon," she said. "So, stay tuned for that. Very, very nervous, but also very excited."

Claudia's mother, Conway, served as President Donald Trump's White House counselor for the majority of his term in office. She resigned in August after Claudia became an Internet celebrity for her anti-Trump videos on TikTok. Claudia's feud with her family spilled out in public, with the teen claiming she was "officially" pushing for emancipation at one point. Conway's family also came under the spotlight in the past four years because her husband, Republican lawyer George Conway, is an outspoken Trump critic and co-founder of the Lincoln Project.

"We disagree about plenty," Conway wrote in August. "But we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year in middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."

In October, Claudia shared now-deleted videos of arguments with her mother over Conway's positive coronavirus test. On Oct. 6, Conway criticized the media for focusing on her daughter's social media posts. "My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably," she wrote. "Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick."

One of Conway's old tweets caught attention this weekend, as it was projected President-elect Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes. That is the same number of votes Trump was projected to receive in 2016. At that time, Conway called it a "landslide." Now though, many Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden's win. On Sunday, Trump again refused to concede.