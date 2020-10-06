Kellyanne Conway Curses at Daughter Claudia Conway in New Video of Argument

✖

Kellyanne Conway cursed at her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, in Claudia's latest TikTok posts about the family's COVID-19 diagnoses. Claudia took her revelations to a new level on Monday night, discretely recording arguments with her mother and posting them online. The disclosures have led many followers to be legitimately worried for Claudia's safety.

Claudia has become an unlikely source of political intrigue over the last few months, as she publicly adopts progressive politics and refutes her parents, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican attorney George Conway. Last week, she revealed that her mother had tested positive for the coronavirus and that she had knowingly brought it home and infected Claudia and her father. On Monday night, Claudia shared videos of her mother trying to dictate new posts to her, to make the story more palatable.

Is Claudia Conway an American hero? Who can be sure pic.twitter.com/kRVUKQi7OK — Evan Palmer (@thebc12) October 6, 2020

"You say, 'correction: my mom had three tests—'" Kellyanne said in one video, before Claudia cut her off with: "I am, I'm doing it right now." In text over the screen, Claudia wrote out the basic statement that her mother was asking her to share.

Other more inflammatory videos have been deleted from Claudia's account since Monday night, but are still circulating elsewhere on social media. In the most shocking one, Kellyanne said: "You've caused so much disruption. You lied about your f—ing mother, about COVID? About COVID?!"

The video cut out when Kellyanne said: "You're taping me again?!" and reached for the phone. It is not clear if Claudia still has access to social media as of Tuesday morning.

Claudia Conway speaks in code to say “I’m on live right now cause I’m scared of my mom.” Translation in comments pic.twitter.com/vETXBTcf5R — Brandon (@brandon3074) October 6, 2020

In previous posts, Claudia claimed that her mother tested positive for COVID-19, but still did not avoid contact with her family or others, knowingly infecting several people with the virus. She also commented on President Donald Trump's condition, claiming that it was much worse than the White House is trying to suggest. Claudia also streamed live on Monday night, sharing a few subtle but concerning messages. In one, she seemed to say in pig Latin: "I'm on Live right now because I'm scared of my mom."

In another livestream, a follower commented: "take your earrings out if you're in danger," and Claudia removed her earrings moments later. However, with the fast pace of comments scrolling past, it is not clear if that was a coincidence or not.

Claudia Conway signals she needs help by taking out her earrings live on #TikTok Is there a trusted adult or family member who can intervene? #ClaudiaConway pic.twitter.com/fJG7OpOjP2 — Duchess French (@Duchess_French) October 6, 2020

One way or another, Claudia has become central to political discourse this week, with many calling her a "whistleblower," and comparing her to past political dissidents like the journalists who broke the Watergate scandal.

Kellyanne Conway responded to all of this on Tuesday morning, tweeting: "My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she's 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it's clear who's really sick."