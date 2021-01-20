Claudia Conway Accuses Mom Kellyanne of Physical and Verbal Abuse, Reveals Startling Videos

✖

In a series of Tiktok videos, Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia is accusing her mother of physical and verbal abuse. In multiple videos the young Conway published Tuesday, the President's former senior advisor is shown hurling several expletives at her daughter as well as throwing things and making various threats. At one point, Conway tells her daughter, "you're lucky your mother is pro-life" and "you're never going to record another f–– thing in your life, it's going for a forensic analysis."

Claudia immediately doubled down on the post with a second video addressing comments that may follow accusing her of lying about the interactions she's had with her parents. She admits that she's "very anxious" and not sure what could happen to her as far as the trouble she'll be in at home. "She's [Kellyanne Conway] probably going to publicly say that she's not abusive and whatnot, but that's what manipulators do and narcissists," she said. "I'm not looking for attention. I'm not looking for anything. I'm in a situation that's really physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive and I think it's important that everybody sees that."

"I know that all my mom's friends and family are going to say that I'm lying, I'm looking for attention, but I'm not. I have proof," she concluded. She went on to mention that she'd also tried at least three times to get placed on a psych hold in a hospital for 72 hours after someone commented on her video making the same suggestion.

Conway's daughter repeatedly acknowledges the speculation she faced after making her declaration. She continued in another post specifically addressed to the media possibly covering the development. She makes it clear that she's not attempting to tear down her public figure mother. "Before the media posts this, like the Daily Mail, The New York Times, because I know they will, that was not to bring down my mom in any way," she said. "They like to call me a rebellious teenager, or whatever, who's making up s––, but I'm not. I'm not making up anything I'm just telling my side of the story and showing what I have and I'm not trying to cause anything. I just think it was important to make that public." She also promises to give more insight into the situation on the record to any media outlets that reach out for comment.