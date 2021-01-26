Kellyanne Conway Accused of Tweeting Topless Photo of 16-Year-Old Daughter Claudia

✖

Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Donald Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter Monday. The former White House advisor's Twitter account shared an image of her topless teenage daughter on Twitter's Fleets feature, which deletes posts after 24 hours, according to screenshots taken by numerous users before the temporary post expired. Kellyanne has not publicly addressed the accusations.

Claudia confirmed in a series of tearful TikTok videos posted Monday that the photo was authentic. Her posts about her photo being leaked were deleted from her TikTok soon after, but Twitter users captured the teen's responses to share. Claudia, clearly distraught in the videos, said the photo was something she took months ago, and must have been taken by her mother "to use against me one day" during one of the many occasions in which she confiscated her phone.

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part one: pic.twitter.com/2UqaySrxT7 — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

"I'm shaking. I don't know what to do," Claudia says in one video. "Nobody would ever have that photo. It was on my phone; I don't think I've ever sent it to anyone. So I'm assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day, and then somebody hacked her or something." At another point in the video, Claudia asked her fans to report the photos if they see them circulating on the internet, adding, "So KellyAnne, you're going to f—ing jail."

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Last week, Claudia shared a series of TikToks in which she accused her mother of physical and verbal abuse, including videos in which she can be seen getting hit by a person off-screen. Police visited the household last week, and on Jan. 20, Claudia shared a private video of a woman appearing to be Kellyanne telling police she felt unsafe. Under the video, Claudia wrote, "like I’m not even kidding if any of you live in this area come pick me up." In August 2020, Kellyanne announced that she was exiting her White House job to focus on her family after Claudia claimed publicly she was seeking emancipation from her parents over alleged "trauma and abuse."