Claudia Conway Trolls Mom Kellyanne Conway: 'How Do You Feel About Your Army Becoming Rioters?'

✖

Claudia Conway is taking mom Kellyanne Conway to task over what the 16-year-old sees as the former Donald Trump counselor's role in the violence that broke out in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as pro-Trump supporters rioted in an attempt to reverse the results of the November presidential election.

The teen has gone viral in the past on TikTok for her spirited disavowal of her mother and the Republican party and Trump, sharing videos in which she has called out the president's refusal to denounce white supremacy and voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wednesday, Claudia posted a TikTok directed at her mother. "Hey mom, it's Claudia. If you're watching this, I don't know where you are," she began, later asking, "How do you feel about your army becoming rioters? 'Cause I remember when I was going to protests in the summer, you weren't too happy with it. So how do you feel?"

@claudiamconway this video is for kelly and if you aren’t kelly keep scrolling ♬ original sound - claudia conway

Claudia also threw in a diss at the failed campaign in Georgia for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, of which Kellyanne was a part. "How do you feel that your party lost yesterday? Because I know you went to Georgia a few days ago to help campaign, and how do you feel?" Claudia asked.

She also made mention of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after Republicans lost a Senate majority following the results of Georgia's election. "Have you talked to your friend Mitch, the Senate Majority — I mean Minority Leader — how does it feel?" Claudia concluded, adding a request for a dialogue with her mom when she sees the video. "Anyway mom, if you see this, come to my room. Let's talk it out. Let's have a nice discussion."

Claudia has been vocal in her disapproval for her mother's politics, tweeting in August upon learning that the former White House adviser would be speaking at the Republican National Convention, "I’m (devastated) that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare." In a second tweet, she wrote she was "officially pushing for emancipation."

The 16-year-old also became part of the national conversation in October, when she revealed amid a COVID-19 outbreak amongst White House personnel that her mother had tested positive. She also alluded that Trump's condition was worse than he had claimed after the president tested positive for COVID-19, and claimed that her mother had lied to her about her own COVID status, exposing her to the virus.