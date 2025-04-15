Katy Perry Reportedly Won’t Return to ‘American Idol’ or Watch Carrie Underwood

After exiting American Idol last year, Katy Perry has evidently put the long-running singing competition show in her rearview mirror.

The “Woman’s World” singer, who just briefly went up to space, was replaced by Idol winner Carrie Underwood. She even told PEOPLE in January that Underwood was “going to have a lot to offer to anyone that’s willing to listen.”

While Perry left on her own and is supportive of Underwood, she reportedly hasn’t seen a single episode of the new season. “Katy doesn’t even watch the show, so she hasn’t seen Carrie,” an insider told The U.S. Sun. “But she feels more like herself now than she has in years being a pop star. She is a pop star to the core and her team all felt like the show was holding her back, she felt that too.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN

Additionally, she is allegedly “not interested” in returning to American Idol, whether that be as a judge, advisor, or anything else. “It was suffocating in a way due to being under the Disney contract and needing to film so many weeks of the year and having to answer to people she would not normally have to answer to,” said the insider. “Katy wishes the show and everyone there well, she still views it as a positive overall. She just graduated from that chapter and has no interest in going back.”

The reason that Perry left was to focus more on her music, and it seems also for various other reasons as well. It’s not easy doing a show and also working on other projects. Plus, having to do so much traveling and be on an exact schedule for several months out of the year can be taxing for people. And by not watching American Idol, Perry is perhaps just wanting to let go of that chapter. Or she simply just doesn’t have time since she has been so busy.

Between gearing up for her Lifetimes Tour and going to space, however brief, Perry is staying as busy as ever, on top of being a mom to 4-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom. It is always possible that she could return to American Idol in the future in whatever capacity, but for now, it seems like she’s just focusing on what’s next for her musically and personally.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.