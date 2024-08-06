Carrie Underwood Confirms 'American Idol' Return, Will Replace Katy Perry as Judge

After there were reports that Carrie Underwood would be replacing Katy Perry at the judges' table for the upcoming season of American Idol, the country superstar has confirmed it. Earlier this year, Perry announced that she'd be leaving the singing competition after Season 22, many people had been wondering just who could take her spot. Not long after it was reported that Underwood, who won American Idol Season 4, was joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the series revealed the news with a sweet video from her AI days 20 years ago.

In her first appearance since the announcement, Underwood performed on Good Morning America as part of their Summer Concert Series, where she also did a short interview. She was asked what it felt like "going back to where it all began" 20 years ago and Underwood shared it "feels like home." "There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help," Underwood said.

(Photo: HOLLYWOOD – MAY 25: Singer Carrie Underwood (L) is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Underwood was a contestant on Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005 and became an instant favorite, not only because of her voice but because of her infectious energy and personality. After winning, she's since won eight Grammys and is one of the most successful singers to come out of American Idol. She is the first new judge on the series since the revival premiered in 2018, as Perry, Richie, and Bryan have been judging.

American Idol Season 23 won't be premiering until midseason 2025 on ABC, so it will be a while until fans see Carrie Underwood returning home. However, virtual auditions for the new season will be starting on Aug. 12, giving viewers and AI hopefuls across all 50 states the chance to become the new American Idol. With Underwood now a judge, it will surely be interesting to see how it all goes down and what advice she's able to bring to the contestants, knowing the series literally changed her life.

As of now, a premiere date for the new season of American Idol has not been announced, but since the fall schedule hasn't even started yet, it likely won't be for another few months until ABC announces the date. The wait will be worth it, though, knowing Underwood is American Idol's newest judge.