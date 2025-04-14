Watch Katy Perry Launch Into Space Live

Katy Perry is ready to blast off into space with the all-female crew of the latest Blue Origin spaceflight.

Perry, alongside CBS Mornings journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, and three other women, will take flight on the New Shepard ship scheduled for launch on Monday.

The Blue Origin launch is set for roughly 9:30 a.m. ET as the ship takes off from Launch Site One in West Texas. USA Today has a livestream of the launch (embedded below), and Blue Origin is covering it on X starting at 8 a.m. ET. At 9 a.m. ET, tune in to CBS Mornings for a Gayle Goes to Space special segment.

Bezos’ Blue Origin company announced that the all-female crew would be the latest to take a short trip to space. This will mark the company’s 11th human spaceflight since Bezos and his brother hopped aboard for the inaugural trip in 2021.

Joining Perry, King and Sanchez on the 10-minute spaceflight Monday are Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Ahead of Monday’s launch, Perry spoke to the Associated Press about the importance she sees in the New Shepard flight. “It’s an important moment for the future of commercial space travel and for humanity in general and for women all around,” she said. “I just feel like, ‘Put us in coach.’”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

The pop star has often alluded to her interest in space musically, releasing the hit song “E.T.” almost 15 years ago. “I’ve always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” the singer told the AP. “We are all made of stardust and we all come from the stars.”

When it comes to hyping herself up for the launch, Perry has been focusing on the impact of the launch. “I am talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, “I’ll go to space in the future.” No limitations,’” she said.

As for what she’s looking forward to learning moving forward with the launch, Perry said, “I’m really excited about the engineering of it all. I’m excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing.”