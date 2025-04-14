Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom Reacts to Spaceflight

Katy Perry’s daughter got to witness her mom’s historic spaceflight.

The “E.T.” singer’s 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, stood by with father Orlando Bloom as Perry blasted off into space as part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew.

Daisy, dressed in a silver astronaut costume, could be seen smiling while watching her mom’s rocket blast off to the edge of space before gently returning to the ground after about 10 minutes.

Perry, 40, paid tribute to her daughter during her brief trip into space, bringing a small daisy with her that she held up to the sky after exiting the capsule upon her return to Earth.

Perry told Blue Origin shortly after returning from space that the flower was not only a nod to her daughter but a symbol of resilience. “Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition,” she explained. “They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient, they are powerful, they are strong. They are everywhere.”

“Flowers are, to me, God’s smile,” she continued. “But it’s also a reminder of our beautiful Earth, and the flowers here, and God’s smile, and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us, and even in a simple daisy.”

The spaceflight was so impactful, that the “Roar” singer called it second only to “being a mom” while speaking to reporters after landing. “That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter,” she said. “I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness.”

Perry was joined on the crew by journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.