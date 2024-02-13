Katy Perry Announces 'American Idol' Exit

Katy Perry is bidding farewell to American Idol. The "Firework" singer, 39, announced her exit from the singing competition show Monday ahead of the premiere of her seventh season, teasing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she has new music and new projects to come later this year.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," Perry told host Jimmy Kimmel, 56. "I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?" adding a wink for good measure.

Asked what the other Idol judges, Luke Bryan, 47, and Lionel Richie, 74, think about her departure from the show, the "Roar" singer responded, "Well they'll find out tonight!" She then added that her co-stars already "know that I have some things planned for this year," hinting, "So it's going to be a very, very exciting year ... for all pop star girlies!"

Perry said on a more sentimental note that she loves her fellow judges "so much" but that they knew she was thinking about exiting Idol after seeing her embark on new musical endeavors. "They figure I've been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming," she shared. "I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."

Asked by Kimmel about her replacement, Perry teased simply, "Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan." That doesn't mean she's shutting the door completely on Idol. Asked if she would ever possibly return to the series, Perry said she would be open to that, shrugging, "Maybe I'll come back if they'll have me one day!" Kimmel joked in response, "I'm sure they'll be very happy to have you, and if it turns out you want to come back I'm sure they'll fire whoever replaces you."

Perry has been a judge on Idol since 2018 when she signed on alongside Bryan and Richie for the ABC revival of the show following its original 15 seasons on Fox. In July, the network announced that all three of the original judges would be returning for Season 22, which premieres Feb. 18 on ABC.