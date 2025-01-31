Katy Perry Reveals Thoughts on Carrie Underwood Replacing Her on ‘American Idol’ Amid Controversy

Katy Perry has plenty of faith in Carrie Underwood as she prepares to take the wheel on American Idol. After it was announced in August that the former Idol winner would be replacing Perry as a judge on the long-running competition series, the “Woman’s World” singer told PEOPLE that she has plenty of confidence in Underwood’s abilities.

“She was born on that show. I think she knows how to steer it,” Perry said. “She actually truly knows… What it feels like to be in their shoes. We could only metaphorically feel that as judges.”

Underwood rose to fame when she competed on the fourth season of American Idol back in 2004. Making it all the way to the finale alongside fellow competitor Bo Bice, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer was crowned the Season 4 winner, something that Perry feels gives her an edge over previous judges, including current returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“As artists, we’ve been in some sort of their shoes, but she has lived every single day,” Perry said. “So I think she’s going to have a lot to offer anyone that’s willing to listen.”

The “Dark Horse” singer’s remarks come nearly a year after she announced she would be stepping away from the judges’ table. Perry, who first joined Idol back in 2018, shared the news during a February 2024 appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling the audience, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.” Although the singer added that she loves “Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America,” she said she felt “like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat…I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

A few months later, in August 2024, Underwood announced in August that she would be taking Perry’s place on the show, returning to Idol after 20 years.

“It feels like home, there are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant,” Underwood said when discussing her upcoming return on Good Morning America. “I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint.”

American Idol Season 23 premieres on March 9.