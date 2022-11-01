Johnny Knoxville to Lead New Prank Reality TV Show

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has found a new job that does not involve getting concussions every week. He will join comedian Eric Andre and American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe as the hosts of ABC's The Prank Panel. The trio will take viewers behind the scenes of their elaborate pranks.

The Prank Panel will feature people making pitches to Knoxville, Andre, and Sidibe for ways to prank their family, friends, and co-workers. The "pranxperts" will then bring these elaborate pranks to life as mentors and saboteurs. Celebrity guests will also join in. The series will debut in 2023, reports Deadline.

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the executive producers of the new series, alongside Scott Lonker for Kimmelot. Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser; Knoxville and Andre; and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, and Vin Rubino for ITV America are also executive producers on the project. Kimmelot and ITV Studios are producing the series.

Knoxville is best known as the co-creator and star of Jackass, the outrageous prank and stunt series that aired on MTV in 2000 and 2001. The show spawned multiple spin-offs and a successful movie series. Paramount Pictures released the most recent film, Jackass Forever, in theaters on Feb. 4. The movie was a big hit with fans and critics. The Jackass team assembled unused footage and interviews for Jackass 4.5, which was released on Netflix in May.

Although Jackass Forever was often billed as the final installment in the franchise, Knoxville recently told Variety that there could be more. "If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it," he said. "I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can't have any more concussions."

Outside of Jackass, Knoxville now stars on Hulu's Reboot. The series was created by Steven Levitan (Modern Family) and stars Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key, Calum Worthy, and Judy Greer as actors from an early 2000s sitcom being brought back together for a reboot. All eight episodes of Season 1 are now available to stream.

Andre hosts Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, which was renewed for a sixth season. The show features Andre pulling pranks and sometimes being the victim of them. He cameoed in Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5. Sidibe has an Oscar nomination for Precious (2009) and has also starred in American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, Empire, The Big C, and HBO Max's Santa Inc.