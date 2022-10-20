Johnny Knoxville's Divorce Just Got Messier

Johnny Knoxville's ex-wife seeks primary custody of their two children and spousal support in the former couple's ongoing divorce. New legal documents from The Blast show that Naomi Nelson is asking a judge for "physical" custody of her two children, allowing her to have "visitation" for specific days. In their divorce proceedings, Knoxville's ex-wife Nelson sought custody after he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Aside from physical custody, she also requested spousal and child support and wants to terminate the court's ability to pay him anything after the settlement.

The date of marriage listed by Knoxville is September 2010, and the date of separation is September 2021. The couple has two children: son Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10. RadarOnline.com obtained documents indicating the actor demanded joint custody of their children. Additionally, he requested that the court award him his separate property. Knoxville noted in his filing, "There are community and quasi-community assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown to [Johnny] at this time."

The joint custody request from Johnny has now been contested by Nelson, who has responded to Johnny's petition, stating the date of separation as "TBD," which is different from the petition date, Radar reported. Despite her agreement to share legal custody, she demanded primary physical custody, with Johnny having visitation rights, and requested monthly child support and spousal support. Regarding separate property, Nelson said she has "not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list the such property and reserves the right to amend this response." Additionally, Nelson wants Knoxville to pay her attorneys' fees. Currently, the case is pending.

Ultimately, if the two cannot agree on custody, the case will go to trial in the Los Angeles County Courts, where a judge will decide. Joint custody is typically the norm unless there are exceptional circumstances. Before the divorce, the couple showed no signs of trouble. The actor posted a heartwarming tribute to his former wife on Nelson's birthday in August 2021, writing, "Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother." He added, "You are the sunshine on my face, and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday." Knoxville's divorce will be his second marriage attempt. He shares an adult daughter, Madison, with his first wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp, a fashion designer, whom he married from 1995 to 2008.