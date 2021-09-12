‘Jackass’ Stars Injuries Over the Years Would Rack up a Wild Total in Medical Bills

Johnny Knoxville and co. have made careers out of Injuring themselves In hilarious ways on Jackass, and their antics have not been without a massive cost, both physically and financially. A study from Nova Legal Funding tallied the cost of the main cast of Jackass’s injuries over the years, and the 79 injuries incurred by Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Jason ‘Wee-man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy over the years is estimated at a whopping $24,263,000.

Knoxville was easily the top cost, clocking in at around $8.6million, including treatment for an alligator bite at $100K, a brain hemorrhage from Jackass Forever at $2.5million, and 16 concussions racking up $4million. McGhehey came in second approximately $7.38 million in bills, largely from a $2.7million from 3 broken necks and $1.2million from four broken noses. Steve-O came in third with $5.8million; England fourth with $1.65million; and Acuña and Lacy were at the bottom with $675,000 and $75,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While the majority of the injuries caused by the crew of Jackass are self-inflicted, and the average person doesn’t usually injure themselves this often, we wanted to show how much these painful accidents cost in medical bills, so fans of the show can appreciate the financial and medical consequences of living such an adrenaline-fuelled life!” explained NLF CEO Ron Sinai.

Knoxville, who suffered from a concussion, broken wrist, and rib while filming Jackass Forever, confirmed during a conversation with GQ that this would be his final starring Jackass project. “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.” Notably, Knoxville did not explicitly state this will be the last Jackass film ever, but it is probably safe to presume that the crew as a whole would not want to continue the mayhem without their fearless leader at the helm. Then again, it is also maybe not out of the realm of possibility that a fifth film, or new TV series, could manifest in the future. Only time will tell.