Jill Duggar Reveals Her Husband's Major Career Update

Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is celebrating a major milestone in his career. The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed in an exciting update on Monday, Oct. 3 that her husband is officially a licensed attorney in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. The mom of three shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her husband being sworn in, writing, "it's finally official!!"

The career update follows years of studying and exams for Dillard, who graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in May 2021, 10 years after he graduated from Oklahoma State University's School of Accounting. In August of 2019, he took on a job as a law clerk with the Arkansas Attorney General's office. Then in April of this year, passed the bar exam in the state of Arkansas. Dillard reportedly took the bar exam in late February of this year, with a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas showing that he passed all of the requirements to "be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as [an] attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas."

"After passing the bar and becoming a licensed attorney in Arkansas earlier this year, Derick immediately started the process to transfer his score and get licensed for his new job in Oklahoma," the couple shared in a new post to the Dillard Family blog, where they shared photos from the big day, which was attended not only by Dillard and his wife, but also their three children – 7-year-old son Israel, 5-year-old son Samuel, and 2-month-old son Freddy. "We are pleased to announce that everything has finally processed and it's official now...Derick is a licensed attorney in both Arkansas and Oklahoma... We were all excited to get to be there a couple weeks ago when Derick was sworn in."

Back in May, as Dillard inched closer to becoming a licensed attorney, the couple revealed that he was offered and accepted a position in the Stilwell area, and the couple confirmed in the exciting Tuesday update that those plans are still on the table. Per the blog post, Dillard "is excited to be working in public service as a prosecutor in Stilwell, Oklahoma!"

News of Dillard's latest achievement was met with congratulatory messages from the Duggar family and fans. Celebrating the news, Duggar's sister, Jessa Seewald, wrote, "Congratulations! You've worked hard for this!!" One fan commented, "So very proud of the both of you! It takes a team to get something like this accomplished... good job. Reach for the stars," with another person adding, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!! So proud of you guys! You make an incredible team, and Derrick- congratulations on all that studying and hard work paying off."