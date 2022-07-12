Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Name

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard have just welcomed a new member of the family. The former Counting On couple announced Monday the arrival of their third son, sharing the big news on their family website alongside a photo of their little one and the special meaning behind his name.

"'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," the announcement read, adding of Freddy's name, "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'" The TLC alums, who are also parents to 7-year-old son Israel and 5-year-old son Samuel, noted that Frederick also holds a special meaning for Derick's family, as well as being "Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.'"

The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived! https://t.co/ibW38A6G3Z — Jill (Duggar)Dillard (@jillmdillard) July 12, 2022

"Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick," they continued. "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."

Jill and Derick revealed that Frederick happened to come a little early, being born the day before their younger son Samuel's birthday. "Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel's birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," the couple revealed.

All is well with the Dillards now that Frederick is here. "Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!" the reality television couple concluded. The birth of Frederick comes nine months after Jill experienced a miscarriage with a baby she and Derick named River Bill Dillard, which the pair felt "encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember," according to an October 2021 blog entry. In February, Jill and Derick announced she was once again pregnant, and in March, the family announced they'd be adding another little boy to the family.