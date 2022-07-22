Jill Duggar Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3

Jill Duggar Dillard is giving her Instagram followers a first look at baby number three. The Counting On alum took to the social media platform to introduce baby Frederick to the world after getting settled at home with husband Derick Dillard and their two older sons, Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7, even giving insight into the special meaning behind his name.

Sharing a photo of little Frederick looking cozy in a onesie in his crib, Jill shared that Frederick "Freddy" Michael Dillard was born on July 7 at 5:16 p.m. 7lbs. 6oz. and measuring 20 in. long. She continued that she and Derick chose the name Frederick, as it means "peaceful ruler," and his middle name means gift from God." The name also pays tribute to the little boy's father in a special way.

"The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick,'" she explained. "Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick. We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."

Frederick entered the world earlier than expected, as the TLC alum had to move forward with a planned C-section "a bit before originally planned," which turned out to be a special time already for the family. "Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel's birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," Jill shared. "Both mom and baby are healthy and we are all happy to be home together!"

The Dillards first shared the news that they had welcomed Frederick on their family blog earlier this month after first announcing the pregnancy in February. The happy news came nearly five months after Jill suffered a miscarriage with baby River. "We've been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the couple wrote on their website at the time. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"