Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Reveals Major Career Update

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is celebrating a big milestone in his career. According to PEOPLE, Dillard has officially passed the bar exam in the state of Arkansas. The great news comes as he and Duggar are expecting their third child together.

Dillard reportedly took the bar exam in late February of this year. A release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas stated that he has officially passed the bar exam and is subsequently able to practice law in the state. According to the state, Dillard passed all of the requirements to “be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as [an] attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas.” Dillard graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in May 2021. He graduated 10 years after he received a degree from Oklahoma State University’s School of Accounting.

Cheat Sheet noted that it’s unclear whether Dillard also took the bar exam in July 2021, which would have been the earliest date he could have taken it after graduating from law school. The outlet reported that the bar exam is offered twice per year in the state in February and July. As previously mentioned, this latest news comes shortly after Dillard and Duggar announced that they were expecting their third child together after experiencing a miscarriage in the fall. The pair, who are already parents to sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, announced the news in late February.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Duggar wrote. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” The couple later shared that they were expecting another baby boy. Upon announcing the gender, Dillard explained that they were all able to find out the news as a family after their bouts with COVID-19 delayed the milestone.

“We decided to make a special day of it by starting off by eating breakfast together at a local restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit,” they wrote. “Then we did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news. We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated. ”