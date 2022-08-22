Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery Following 'Horrible' Pain

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is on the mend after she recently underwent emergency surgery. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, son 'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard, with husband Derick Dillard, the former Counting On star underwent gallbladder surgery over the weekend after experiencing "a horrible bout of pain."

Dillard opened up about the scary experience Saturday in an Instagram post, sharing with her fans that she "almost made it to my six-week postpartum well-check without incident." However, she experienced "a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery." Dillard admitted that she "wasn't excited about having to start my healing time clock over again," though she expressed her thanks for "good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way...help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!" The Arkansas native went on to detail the symptoms she experienced, writing, "PSA!! In case my story helps anyone else, listen up!!"

"If you're like me and have been dealing with what you think are just 'gut issues' episodes occasionally but are frustrated that you can't pinpoint exactly what is causing them, even if it hasn't been accompanied with a ton of 'pain yet maybe think again," she wrote. "Or ... as my surgeon said, 'the storm might be brewing' but just hasn't hit/you haven't had a big gallbladder attack yet!"

Dillard went on to share a list of things she's learned throughout the ordeal, including the fact that "women are 2-4x more likely than men to have gallbladder problems," writing that she "wanted to share a few of these things in case it helps you recognize a potential gallbladder problem sooner than later and avoid a grueling gallbladder attack!"

Dillard's surgery came just weeks after she and her husband welcomed little Freddy on July 7 at 5:16 p.m. Announcing the birth, the couple explained the special meaning behind their son's name, sharing, "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'" They added that Frederick also holds a special meaning for Derick's family, as well as being "Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.'" The TLC alums, who married in 2014, are also parents to 7-year-old son Israel and 5-year-old son Samuel.