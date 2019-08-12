‘Counting On’ Alum Derick Dillard Surprises Fans With New Job Reveal

Derick Dillard is padding his resume with a new job. According to his LinkedIn profile, and as first reported by In Touch Weekly, the former Counting On star has moved on from his days as a Public Service Fellow with the Federal Public Defender to instead land a job as a law clerk with the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Derrick, who shares sons Samuel Scott and Garrett David with Jill (Duggar Dillard), started his new job in July after having worked as a Public Service Fellow with the Federal Public Defender in Fayetteville, Arkansas from May to June 2019.

In his new role, Dillard performs “various legal research & writing projects for the criminal department.”

His past experience includes his time as a J.D. Candidate at the University of Arkansas School of Law, Fayetteville from Aug. 2018 until present, a Resident Missions Minster for Cross Church from Aug. 2017 until Aug. 2018, and a Missionary/Church Planter for S.O.S. Ministries from July 2015 until July 2017, among several others.

The new job likely doesn’t come as a surprise for many fans of the Duggar family. In August of 2018, Dillard and Jill announced their “future plans” on their joint blog.

“We will be remaining stateside for now as Derick is beginning law school at the University of Arkansas,” they wrote, also sharing the news on Instagram. “We look forward to seeing how God will continue to direct our family in this new chapter of life!”

Dillard finished his first year of law school in May, Jill revealing the news on Instagram.

In April of this year, the couple revealed that amid their busy lives and “Derick’s hectic school schedule,” they were making the move Lowell, Arkansas.

“The last few weeks for us have been busy! Not only just keeping up with life and Derick’s hectic school schedule, but we have also been in the process of planning for the future,” the couple wrote. “We are excited to share with you that we are moving!!”

“We are relocating to Lowell, AR, which is closer to family and more centrally located in Northwest Arkansas,” they continued. “We started the process to build several months ago and have taken pictures along the way and are excited to share them with y’all now!”

Their spacious and newly constructed home, which is estimated to have cost $162,662, is the perfect place for Dillard to study and work. In video home tour shared in July, Jill revealed that they had chosen to transform one bedroom in their four-bedroom home into an office for Dillard.