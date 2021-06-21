Jessa Duggar Gives First Glimpse of Baby Bump Since Announcing Pregnancy

✖

Jessa Duggar Seewald is showing off her baby bump as she and husband Ben Seewald eagerly await the birth of their fourth child. The Counting On star, 28, looked on as her extended family played lawn games during the Duggar Father's Day celebration Sunday, posing for a pregnancy shoot with her husband later in a video captured for the TLC family's Instagram account.

This is the first time Jessa has shown off her belly since announcing she was expecting her fourth child in February, revealing at the same time that she had suffered a miscarriage last year. Jessa and Ben are already parents to 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry and 2-year-old daughter Ivy, and told Entertainment Tonight in February that they were "overjoyed" to add to their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam)

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple, who wed in Arkansas in November 2015, said in a statement to the outlet. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

News of Jessa and Ben's pregnancy came just before her brother, Joe Duggar, and his wife Kendra welcomed their third daughter, a little girl named Brooklyn Praise Duggar, whom they introduced to the world on Feb. 23 on Instagram. "Feeling so grateful and blessed," the pair wrote on social media at the time. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2020, saying in a statement at the time, "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby No. 3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!”

Kendra and Joe also share 3-year-old son Garrett and 1-year-old daughter Addison. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll," they added in August.