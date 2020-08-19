'Counting On': Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Are Expecting Baby No. 3

✖

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting another little one! The Counting On couple announced their third child was on the way to PEOPLE Wednesday, calling it their "tie-breaker" between son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, 9 months.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!" the couple said. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll." The expectant parents added, "Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

Joseph, 25, and Kendra, 22, got married in September 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, telling PEOPLE at the time he was excited to start a family with his new bride. "It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife," he said at the time. "It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are very excited to see what God has in the future for us."

Welcoming Garrett in June 2018, Kendra and Joseph wrote on the family website that they felt truly blessed to add another baby to the Duggar family. "No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today," they said. "Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents."

In April 2019, the couple announced to Us Weekly they were ready to "double the fun" and were pregnant with daughter Addison. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined," they said. "We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

In June of this year, Kendra gave their followers updates on both of her children as Garrett turned 2 and Addison marked a 7 months milestone. "Happiest 2nd birthday Garrett David! You are such a fun happy little guy!" she wrote on Instagram. "You surprise us with all you can say and do. You love to be outside and have the best belly laugh! We love you like crazy." As for Addison, Kendra wrote, "This cutie is 7 months now with two teeth and sitting up!"