Jessa Duggar Responds to Pregnancy Rumor After Fan Asks About Her 'Bump'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is shutting down speculation that she's pregnant with her and husband Ben Seewald's fourth child. The Counting On star, 27, addressed the long-running rumors in the comment section of an Instagram post in which she showed off 3-year-old son Henry's "shorter haircut" on Saturday. Although Jessa doesn't appear in the photos, one of her followers commented, "Will you announce your 4th pregnancy soon? Noticed the bump," to which the reality star responded, "There’s no baby behind the bump — only tacos. Thanks for asking."

After Jessa and Ben wed in November 2014, they welcomed three children, sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, 1. Speculation that a fourth kid could be on the way has been circulating for weeks, however, after Duggar posted a photo of herself last week pushing her daughter on a swing while wearing a loose-fitting dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

The rumors were only compounded when Jessa and Ben released a video of Ivy's first birthday party on YouTube, in which Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar says of cutting the cake, "This will tell us if it's a boy or a girl." Most people wrote this off as a joke, being that Jessa posted the video herself and that the inside of the cake turned out to simply be white, but others took it as confirmation that she was expecting.

Alongside the photo that sparked her followers' bump watch, Jessa opined about the value of not taking the early days of her daughter's life for granted. "I know she won't always be this little. Before I know it, she'll upgrade from the baby swing to a big kid swing, just like her brothers have," she wrote. "I'll blink and she’ll be 6 years old, figuring out how to make that swing fly through the sky all by herself. I'll blink again and she'll be 16– and who knows if this favorite pastime of hers may well be a thing of the past!" She urged her followers, "Babies don't keep. They won't always be little. Cherish the moments."

Ben and Jessa have discussed wanting to adopt their fourth child, telling Us Weekly in July, "We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids. We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us."