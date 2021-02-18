Jessa Duggar Pregnant After Miscarriage: Rainbow Baby Will Be 'Counting On' Star's 4th With Husband Ben Seewald



Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth child together after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year. The Counting On stars, who are also parents to 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry and 1-year-old daughter Ivy, confirmed they were expecting another little one to Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple said in a statement to the outlet. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa and Ben married in November 2015 in Arkansas after a three-month engagement and have gone on to document their lives together on TLC's Counting On. In 2018, the couple shared with Us Weekly that she "definitely" had baby fever, and that the family was considering adoption moving forward. "The desire to adopt or possibly foster is one that continues to weigh heavily on our hearts,” the reality star said.

She confirmed it was still a thought for her family this summer to the outlet. "We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids," she said at the time. "We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us. … We’re not sure if our next baby will be adopted or not." The couple added that while they weren't sure if they wanted 19 children like Jessa's parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, they did want a "full" house. "I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time, and we’re thankful for each one," Jessa said at the time.

In July, Jessa reminded her followers to "cherish the moments" with their babies while they are still little, thinking back about her own journey as a mother. "I know [Ivy] won’t always be this little. Before I know it, she’ll upgrade from the baby swing to a big kid swing, just like her brothers have," Jessa wrote alongside a photo playing with her daughter on the playground. She reminded her fans, "Babies don’t keep. They won’t always be little. Cherish the moments."