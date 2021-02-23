Duggars: 'Counting On' Couple Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Third Child

✖

Counting On stars Kendra and Joseph Duggar have welcomed their third child. On Tuesday, the couple announced via Instagram that they welcomed the newest addition to their family, daughter Brooklyn Praise Duggar, on Friday. Additionally, they shared the first photos of their newborn daughter.

On the couple's @LittleDuggarFamily Instagram account, they introduced their fans to baby Brooklyn. Kendra and Joseph both donned bright smiles as they cradled their newborn daughter. Alongside photos of the couple and baby Brooklyn, they wrote, "We are so excited to introduce... Brooklyn Praise Duggar." They noted that she weighed in at 7lbs. 3oz. when she was born and that her height was 20 1/4in. The couple also stated that Kendra gave birth to their daughter on Friday evening. They concluded their caption by noting that they're "Feeling so grateful and blessed."

Joseph and Kendra originally announced that they were expecting their third child back in August. They are already parents to son Garrett David and daughter Addison Renee. According to PEOPLE, the couple said that their third child would be the "tie-breaker" when it came to the genders of their three children. They stated at the time, "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way! We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life-size baby doll." Joseph and Kendra, who wed in September 2017, added, "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

A few months after they revealed that they had another child on the way, they held a gender reveal and announced that their third child would be a girl. On Instagram, Kendra and Joseph posed with their children and blew pink flower petals into the camera to indicate that they were having a girl. They said about the exciting update, "We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL. The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!! #tiebreaker #itsagirl."