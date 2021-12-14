Jessa Duggar Explains ‘Innocent Mistake’ Behind Sister Jana’s Child Endangerment Charge

Jessa Duggar Seewald is defending big sister Jana Duggar after news broke that the former Counting On star was cited earlier this year for endangering the welfare of a minor. Monday, Jessa gave context to the citation, which was issued on Sept. 9, saying that a child “slipped out” while Jana was babysitting but that everything had “ended safely” for the little one involved.

“Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line – it was an innocent mistake,” Jessa wrote on her Instagram Story. “She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone.” Jessa continued that the media is “sensationalizing” the citation because of “other currently family circumstances,” referencing brother Josh Duggar’s conviction last week on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

“The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances and it makes me so mad,” Jessa wrote. “She’s without question one of the most amazing woman I know and I’d trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor – give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”

Jana, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, is scheduled to appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 10. The TLC personality also had cousin Amy Duggar King going to bat for her, as she wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday, “I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn’t have been intentional.”

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,” she added. “Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.” Amy also said in her message that “the child was OK and found.”

News of Jana’s charge broke the day after Josh was convicted on all charges following an eight-day trial in Arkansas. Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines when he is sentenced, which is currently expected to occur in four months pending a pre-sentence investigation.