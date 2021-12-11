Another Duggar Family Member in Legal Hot Water After Child Endangerment Charges

Just a day after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography case, Jana Duggar is now in legal trouble. The 19 Kids and Counting star has been charged with engendering the welfare of a child. Page Six obtained the legal documents with all of the details. Jana, 31, has pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10. Per Arkansas law, the charge could be considered a “Class A or B misdemeanor.” If found guilty, she could be sent to jail, pay a fine, or both.

19 Kids and Counting aired on TLC and followed parents Jim Bob and Michelle, and their 19 children. The parents raised their children under rigid religious rules, including no pre-marital sex and the idea that a married couple shall have as many kids as they can bear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amid Josh’s first molestation scandal in 2015, the show was canceled. Josh was accused of abusing his younger sisters. The sisters eventually spoke out, upset that their family secret was made public canceled in 2015 after Josh’s first molestation scandal. The network eventually rebranded the show, without Josh, as “Counting On.” However, it was canceled earlier this year due to the public souring on Duggar programming in general.

The parents, Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, released a statement on Thursday following Josh’s guilty verdict. They continue to keep their son in prayer. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us,” they wrote. As for Josh’s victims, the pair noted, “Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [child sexual abuse material].”

Upon his verdict delivery, Josh’s wife Anna revealed her feelings. “Anna is completely devastated. Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” an insider told In Touch. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

His parents released a statement ahead of the sentencing, saying, “The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” a second source told the publication on Nov. 9. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”