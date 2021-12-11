TLC Makes Serious ‘Counting On’ Decision in Wake of Josh Duggar Conviction

TLC was the home of the Duggar family for years through Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting, living on the network in some form from 2008 until June 2021. That was until Friday when the network finally decided to scrub the show from its offerings.

Counting On was canceled back in June on the heels of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. And now, on the heels of his conviction, TLC has made a move to scrub the show from its website.

The decision shouldn’t surprise people who followed the first Duggar controversy and the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. “TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” a statement after the latest arrest read. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

According to InTouch, Counting On has been removed from the TLC website and TLC Go app. The show still lives on Discovery+ for now, but the preceding show does not, and it can be assumed Counting On will follow soon.

Josh Duggar’s conviction on two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography has been a dagger in the family’s heart amid their continued media presence and questions on parts of their family lives. According to sources with InTouch Weekly, the Duggar family is struggling to pick up the pieces after the conviction.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” the source tells InTouch. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, [Anna Duggar (née Keller)] and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

Duggar could see 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for both counts. Several members of his family have spoken out about the conviction, with brother-in-law Derick Dillard calling it “justice,” while sister Jinger Duggar made it clear that she feels her brother’s “soul” is tarnished by his acts.