Jessa Duggar’s Husband Ben Seewald Speaks out About Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict

Jessa Duggar Seewald’s husband, Ben Seewald, has spoken out after brother-in-law Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material Thursday. Friday, Ben shared a statement to social media on behalf of himself and Josh’s younger sister, calling for “continued prayers” for Josh’s family.

“From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led,” he began. “We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils.”

“Our hearts break for Josh’s family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring,” he concluded. Josh was originally arrested in April on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, for which he pleaded not guilty. The jury found the former 19 Kids and Counting star guilty on both counts, and the former reality star faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines when he is sentenced next year.

Jessa did attend one day of Josh’s trial last week and was spotted sitting next to his wife, Anna Duggar. Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, also attended at certain points, as did sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth. Jill and Derick also released a statement Thursday, saying they attended the trial because they have “been lied to so much” they wanted to hear the evidence for themselves.

“After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt,” they continued. “Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions.”

“Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time,” they concluded.