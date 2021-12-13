Amy King Duggar Shares Supportive Message for Jana Duggar Amid Child Endangerment Charges

The Duggar family will always stand by one another, no matter how grim the circumstances appear. Amy King (née Duggar) spoke out about her cousin Jana Duggar’s recent legal woes. Jana is accused of child endangerment. “I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” Amy, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story on the matter, In Touch Weekly reports. “This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found! I bet you were exhausted, stressed, and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Because there are so many of them and you only have two eyes! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. An Arkansas district clerk confirmed the news to In Touch earlier this week. The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 9, with the charges filed against Jana the next day. She has pleaded not guilty and her next hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022. It’s unclear exactly what the case entails and how the child was allegedly endangered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jana’s brothers are also showing their support for their sister. Jason and James Duggar shared similar sentiments online, the report notes. James, 20, posted a photo of his sister to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 11, with the caption “I support Jana Duggar.” Jason, 21, re-posted Jame’s, captioning the photo: “Bro same.”

The Duggar family hasn’t been having the best of luck as of late. News of charges against Jana came just one day after her brother Josh was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

The family patriarch and matriarch posted their thoughts regarding Josh’s guilty verdict to their online blog. “This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” the couple wrote. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].”

The parents – Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55 – also said they would “never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.” They have yet to comment on Jana’s charges.