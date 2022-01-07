Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Opens up About His Fatherhood Journey on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ (Exclusive)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino can’t wait to introduce Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans to baby Romeo. Having welcomed his firstborn with wife Lauren Sorrentino in May, the MTV star told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 5 premiere he’s looking forward to sharing his journey as a dad with the Jerzday family.

The reality personality, coined “Big Daddy Sitch” even before welcoming Romeo, couldn’t help but gush over what it’s been like becoming a dad. “It’s really special, and I really love this season because I get to introduce the viewers and the fans to our firstborn, Romeo, and how me and my wife handled that and being a parent,” he told PopCulture. “So it’s really special, I can’t wait to see it this season.”

Watching Sorrentino become a father after turning his life around and getting sober has been “incredible,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley added, with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio calling it “unreal to see.” The DJ continued to PopCulture, “He’s an amazing dad and this is exactly what he wanted. To see his life transform the way that it has is… it’s awesome. It’s awesome to see. He sends us pictures every single day and I love seeing it.”

Sorrentino wasn’t the only Jersey Shore Family Vacation star to add a new member of the family this year, with Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcoming their second son, Cameron Theo, in May as well. Bringing in the babies for Season 5 “just makes our show so much relatable,” Sorrentino reasoned. “I mean, it used to be watching us in our 20s, now it’s watching us in our 30s,” he explained. “Who’s starting a new family? Who’s adding more to their family? So I think that’s what I love about our show, that the fans have also grown up with us as well.”

Cortese added she “absolutely loved” bringing the families along for the ride in Season 5, because she was able to let go of the “mom guilt” about leaving them behind with the grandmas babysitting in just the next room.” I was able to just let loose because I knew my babies were just in the room next to me and I was able to chill and drink,” she shared. “I was finally feeling like I was able to let loose without feeling guilty about it. So, it was a really great vacation altogether.” Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.