'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Showcases 5-Year Sobriety

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino celebrated five years of sobriety on Thursday, sharing a look at the plaque holding his five-year medallion with fans on Instagram. The Jersey Shore star overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers and has been open about his personal battle to "break the stigma" of addiction, he wrote. Last month, Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, revealed the sex of their first baby.

Sorrentino, 38, shared a photo of himself holding up the plaque holding his medallion, which includes the logo of the treatment center he attended. "The comeback is always greater than the setback," reads a quote on the plaque. "BDS has been through some situations in life, addiction being one of them," the MTV reality star wrote in the caption. "I have grown a lot as an individual, overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of my proudest moments so far has been celebrating 5 years of continuous sobriety this past December. Receiving my 5-year medallion made me feel like I won a gold medal, and it is a badge I am honored to wear!"

He went on to note that one reason he speaks out about his addiction is to inspire others as a celebrity with over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. "People are suffering out there because they are afraid to speak out about needing help," he wrote. "If I can help just one person find their voice, I know it was all worth it!" He told his fans that if they know anyone who is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, they should not be afraid to ask. He included the phone number for the Florida treatment center he attended. Lauren commented on the post, simply adding purple heart, hands raised and hands praying emojis.

Sorrentino marked the important moment in his sobriety journey at the same time he is preparing for another chapter in his life. Last month, The Situation and Lauren revealed they are having a baby boy. The gender reveal photos included Lauren holding up a pair of blue booties. Their baby is expected in May 2021 and they announced they are expecting in November.

Sorrentino was released from prison in September 2019 after completing a prison sentence for tax evasion charges. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service, but TMZ reported that Sorrentino has only completed 18 hours so far. According to the site, Sorrentino was set to receive a written warning from the judge handling his case after his probation officer filed a complaint.