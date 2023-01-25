Watch Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announce Big Baby News to His 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Crew in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast has (another) situation on its hands! Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino reveal their pregnancy news to their Shore family in an emotional PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming sixth season of the MTV show, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Sorrentinos decide to break their big news to their loved ones while supporting Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio at one of his gigs, with Mike confiding to the DJ over the music, "We got a situation. Yo man, I got a little bit of a secret, man." When DelVecchio asks, "What do you mean?" he answers, "The family's getting bigger, my guy. We're pregnant!"

DelVecchio couldn't be happier, dropping down to his knees before embracing his longtime friend. "Are you serious? I could kiss you right now." The two agree that with a microphone in hand, this is a perfect time to let everyone know the good news, especially Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese and her husband Chris Buckner, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello – all of whom are dancing nearby.

"I need everybody's attention. Listen to my family please," DelVecchio tells the crowd over the microphone before handing the reigns to Mike. "What up, Jersey, BDS is in the building! All right, family. We got a little bit of a situation. ... I want to let my squad know that I love them and the fam is getting bigger!" Mike reveals, bringing Lauren up to the mic to announce in tandem, "And we're pregnant!"

Over with the rest of the thrilled Family Vacation crew, Cortese and Buckner are feeling particularly vindicated, as they guessed earlier that Lauren was pregnant after noticing she hadn't been drinking any alcohol during their day out. "I knew it!" Cortese says triumphantly as the whole Jersey Shore family celebrates. Polizzi thinks this pregnancy "couldn't come at a [more] perfect time" after Mike and Lauren lost their dog Moses to cancer. "They've been wanting a baby," she tells the camera. "So everything is just meant to be."

Mike and Lauren, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Romeo Reign, announced they were expecting their second child on social media in August. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023. God is Good," Mike captioned a family photo on Instagram. In November, the couple announced they would be having a baby girl this time around. "ITS OFFICIAL," the MTV star wrote on social media. "We have a Situation it's a GIRL! Coming January 2023," adding the hashtag "girl dad." Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for a brand new season Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.