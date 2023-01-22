'Jersey Shore': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Has Big Update on Baby No. 2

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has an exciting update on baby #2. On Twitter, the Jersey Shore star shared that his baby girl should be here any day now. He's currently expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

Mike kept his tweet brief as he shared an update on his wife's pregnancy. He wrote that as of Saturday, their "Baby girl Situation" could be "happening any day." In a follow-up tweet, he shared that Lauren will be full-term as of this upcoming Tuesday and that her doctor told her that she could give birth at any time.

Our Baby girl Situation is happening any day 🎉 🎈 🙏🏼 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 21, 2023

In July, Mike and Lauren shared that they were expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to a son, Romeo, whom they welcomed in May 2021. To announce the exciting news about their growing family, they posted a photo in which Romeo could be seen wearing a t-shirt with "big bro" on it in white letters. They captioned the adorable snap with, "Big brother Romeo reporting for duty. Baby coming January 2023." Mike and Lauren opened up to PEOPLE in September about the pregnancy and explained why they decided to wait some time before announcing the exciting news.

"There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," Lauren told the publication. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited." She also shed some insight into how Romeo was navigating the prospect of becoming a big brother. As Lauren explained, Romeo got more excited about the idea when they brought out the bassinet that they once used when he was born. She continued, "We put it in our bedroom and it's really cute because every morning Romeo comes in our room. We usually have morning snuggles before we get ready for the day, and he goes right over to the bassinet now."

A couple of months after that interview, Lauren and Mike revealed the sex of their second child. They wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of Mike placing his hand on Lauren's growing baby bump, "IT'S OFFICIAL! We have a Situation it's a GIRL Coming January 2023." Their caption ended with a sweet hashtag, as they added, "girl dad."