'Jersey Shore': Jen Harley's Assault With a Deadly Weapon Arrest Details Surface

Jen Harley, the ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, allegedly pointed a gun at her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, during an argument in Las Vegas on Saturday night. News of Harley's arrest surfaced on Sunday, but it was not until Monday the alleged circumstances leading up to it were reported. Harley, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana with Ortiz-Magro, was booked for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Monday that Harley and Ambrosole got into an argument outside the Crazy Horse 3 club in Las Vegas. They were allegedly arguing about where to park and Harley's drinking before they even got inside. Bar security allegedly asked them to leave the scene. They did, but the fight continued on the way home. Harley allegedly "started wailing" at the back of Ambrosole's head. She then allegedly threw his phone out the car window.

Ambrosole pulled over the vehicle to try to find his phone. Once he left the car, Harley allegedly got into the driver's seat and began driving away, sources told TMZ. Ambrosole was left to find another way home. Once he got there, the fight resumed, and Harley allegedly pointed a gun at him.

Harley allegedly told him she would "shoot" him and "kill' him. Ambrosole got out of the way, and Harley allegedly "fled" the scene again. Police were called and they tracked her down. She was taken to Clark County Detention Center, with her bond set at $5,000.

Ariana was not with Harley at the time of the arrest. Over the weekend, Ortiz-Magro shared a photo with Ariana during a trip to Disneyland. He also revealed on Monday that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, on Saturday, the same day Harley was arrested. Ortiz-Magro proposed to Matos at a Los Angeles beach, where he arranged a private picnic. "Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," a source told PEOPLE. "For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."

Ortiz-Magro and Harley had a volatile relationship. In October 2019, he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges for allegedly wielding a knife and striking Harley. During the incident, he allegedly barricaded himself inside an Airbnb with Ariana until police broke down the door. Ortiz-Magro avoided jail time but is still on probation. Ortiz-Magro was arrested again in April for a domestic violence incident involving Maros. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star will not face a felony charge in that case, but a probation violation hearing was scheduled for June 25.