'Jersey Shore' Alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Arrested for Alleged Assault

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex, Jen Harley, has been arrested yet again. The influencer was taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night according to a report by TMZ. She is charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Fans know Harley's turbulent and allegedly violent past with Ortiz-Magro all too well. This time, authorities are not saying who the alleged victim is, but Harley and Ortiz-Magro do own a home together in the Vegas area. Harley was arrested on the night of Saturday, June 19 and taken to Clark County Detention Center. She reportedly remains in custody with bond set at $5,000, and her hearing has been set for later in the day on Sunday, June 20.

Both Harley and Ortiz-Magro have been arrested periodically throughout their relationship and charged with domestic violence. Most recently, Harley was taken into custody in 2019 after allegedly throwing a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Magro. Meanwhile, Ortiz-Magro was arrested back in April for alleged domestic violence, but he was not charged.

That worked out well for Magro, since he was already on probation at the time. Things have gone on this way since the couple first got together and went public with their relationship in December of 2017. It started with the announcement that they were expecting a daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, who was born in April of 2018.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley broke up shortly after Ariana was born, but remained close as co-parents. Ortiz-Magro's reality TV friends expressed concern about their tumultuous relationship on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but they could not mitigate the damage. He and Harley remained "on-again, off-again" for months.

Ortiz-Magro's most serious charges still stem from an incident in October of 2019, when he and Harley were staying in Los Angeles, California. At the time, he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges for allegedly wielding a knife, striking Harley, kidnapping their daughter and barricading himself inside an Airbnb with her until the police broke down the door.

Police needed to taze Ortiz-Magro to defuse that situation, and surveillance footage later came out to shock fans around the world. Ortiz-Magro avoided jail time by striking a plea bargain, but he remains on probation to this day. Many fans are now more concerned with the safety and well-being of Ariana Sky than of the reality TV star they grew up watching.