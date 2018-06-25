‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested

Jen Harley, the ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in Las Veges, Nevada on Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting 32-year-old Ortiz-Magro.

In addition to the physical altercation, Harley also reportedly dragged the star of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with a car.

After being arrested, her bail was set at $3,000, but no further details on the incident have been made available at this time.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley share 2-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, and only recently called off their relationship after a number of high-profile public spats.

They appeared to be heatedly arguing on social media back in April, eventually ending their yearlong relationship.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” Ortiz-Magro said in a statement at the time. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

Earlier in June, the couple had another physical altercation, that reportedly was brought on over Ariana Sky.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after the incident. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

Since news of Harley’s arrest broke, social media users have been sounding off on the incident, with one person saying that “this was funny when they were in their 20’s but good lord,” then adding that the couple should “grow up and be less tacky.”

Omg these people are toxic for each other. They need to both get sober and be real parents to that sweet baby girl! — crystal t (@cdp671988) June 25, 2018

“Ron is a toxic person. He brings out the worst in women,” someone else wrote, suggesting that they believe Ortiz-Magro was in some way responsible for what happened. “Sam is lucky she got away from this abusive, mentally ill man.”

Another Twitter user exclaimed that the couple “need to just not be together” because “they’re both nuts.”

Wtf else could possibly happen ! My lord stay away and pray for the kids — Leanne (@LeanneLGibbs) June 25, 2018

At this time, there is no word on if the assault caused any serious harm to Ortiz-Magro that would have required medical intervention.