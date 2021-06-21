'Jersey Shore': Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Engaged Just 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

✖

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is engaged to his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. He proposed to Matos on a beach in Los Angeles Saturday, two months after his domestic violence arrest. The engagement also happened the same day Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was arrested in Las Vegas. Ortiz-Magro and Harley's daughter, 3-year-old Arianna, was at the engagement.

"I love you... Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part," Ortiz-Magro wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding Matos' hand, showing off her engagement ring. The words "Marry Me" were spelled out in white letters in the sand. A source told PEOPLE Ortiz-Magro organized a private picnic for the proposal.

"Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," the source told PEOPLE. "For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important." Ortiz-Magro started dating Maros last fall. Matos runs a Staten Island lash bar.

Harley was arrested for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas Saturday night, TMZ reports. She was taken to Clark County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond. She was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday. The circumstances of the arrest were not reported. However, Ariana was still with Ortiz-Magro on Saturday, as he shared a photo from Disneyland with his daughter that day.

In April, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on "suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors," and posted a $100,000 bond. The 911 call revealed that Matos was the alleged victim of the domestic violence incident. The two allegedly got into an argument that turned violent. When police officers arrived, they determined Ortiz-Magro was the aggressor and noticed marks on Matos' body. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz-Magro was still on probation for a domestic violence incident involving Harley in 2020.

After the arrest, Matos asked fans for privacy in a series of Instagram Story posts. "Ronnie and I are fine," she began. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts." She later told fans it was not fair for people to use "false accusations" to get attention. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day," she wrote.

During a court appearance last month, Ortiz-Magro avoided a felony charge as the case was given to the City Attorney's Office. A probation violation hearing was scheduled for June 25. "We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney's office and the L.A. City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star's lawyers said on May 13. "As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly."