'Jersey Shore' Personality Hit With Felony Charge 

✖

Jen Harley, the mother of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's daughter, is facing two charges from her June domestic violence arrest. Harley, 32, allegedly pointed a gun at her then-boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, during an argument in Las Vegas on June 19. In the fallout from the arrest, Harley lost social media brand partnerships. She also checked into rehab in July.

Nevada prosecutors charged Harley with "one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence," according to legal documents TMZ obtained this week. "We believe the charges are unsubstantiated and that overwhelming mitigating evidence exists that Jen did not commit any crime," Harley's lawyer told E! News on Wednesday. "We look forward to our day in court and having all charges against Ms. Harley dismissed."

Harley was arrested on June 19 after a fight with Ambrosole. They were allegedly arguing outside a club about where to park and Harley drinking before they got inside. Bar security asked them to leave the scene, which they did. The fight allegedly continued on the way home, with Harley throwing Ambrosole's phone out the car window, TMZ reports. Ambrosole pulled over the car to find his phone, while Harley drove the car from the scene. When Ambrosole got home, Harley allegedly pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him. Harley allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but they tracked her down and she was taken to Clark County Detention Center. According to the arrest report, Ambrosole claims Harley called him the n-word repeatedly while threatening him.

About a month after the arrest, Harley's representative, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ Harley checked into a Las Vegas rehab facility to "seek treatment for her alcohol dependency. She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children." On Friday, TMZ reported Harley has since completed her rehab program.

Harley has also lost brand partnerships in the wake of the arrests. "These incidents go against the values of our company. We don't condone this behavior," Bentley Trike president Deepak Raghavan told TMZ. Bellesa, which produces sex toys, also said it would no longer work with Harley. The Jersey Shore personality's reps disputed there was ever a long-term deal with either company.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley are parents to their 3-year-old daughter Ariana. Harley and Ortiz-Magro had a volatile relationship, with Ortiz-Magro facing domestic charges for a 2019 incident with Harley. Ortiz-Magro was arrested again in April 2021 for alleged domestic violence against his now-fiance, Saffire Matos. The two got engaged in June.