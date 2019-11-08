Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Files Protection Order Following ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Not Guilty Plea

Following Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s not guilty plea for a recent domestic violence case, his ex and alleged victim Jen Harley has filed for a protection order to keep the Jersey Shore star away from her. According to InTouch, a city attorney filed the request on behalf of Harley and the couple’s daughter. A judge granted the order, but the specific details were not immediately made available.

Ortiz-Magro is now due back in court on Nov. 12 for pre-trial, after being accused of seven misdemeanors: false imprisonment, willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, willful and unlawful criminal threats, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest. The weapon that Ortiz-Magro is alleged to have brandished is a knife.

His attorney Scott E. Leemon has since issued a statement on the charges. “The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past. We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with [the] City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

In a previous statement issued by Leemon, the attorney stated, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro this morning is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

The charges against the MTV star stem from an Oct. 4 incident that occurred at an AirBnb in Los Angeles. Ortiz-Magro is alleged to have gotten into an altercation with Harley, and it is claimed that at some point during the situation he pulled out a knife. He is then alleged to have locked himself inside the home with their daughter, Ariana. Police eventually arrived on the scene, and when Ortiz-Magro allegedly resisted arrest, he was tased so that he could be detained.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” a police report of the incident read. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

At this time, Ortiz-Magro has not made any personal, public statements on the situation, rather, he has allowed his attorney to speak on his behalf.

