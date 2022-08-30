Another Duggar Family Member Expecting First Baby

The Duggar family continues to grow! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together. They married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska after a five-month courtship.

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," Wissmann, 26, wrote on Instagram. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!" She included several photos from a PDA-filled session with Duggar, 23. They wore matching hats reading "mom" and "dad" on the front.

After the couple married in March, they told Us Weekly it was the "perfect day," with their friends and family attending. "It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires," they told the magazine. "As we've seen God's gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!"

Duggar and Wissmann went public with their courtship in October 2021 when Duggar gushed about how excited he was to get to know her. Duggar proposed to Wissmann in January in her native Nebraska. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it," Duggar wrote on Instagram to announce the engagement. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" Wissmann wrote in her own Instagram post celebrating the engagement. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life, and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"

Duggar's twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and Jedidiah's wife Katey Nakatsu welcomed their first child in May. The two are parents to son Truett Oliver Duggar, who was born on May 2. Jedidiah and Nakatsu married in April 2021 after courting for a year. In July, Duggar's older sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, welcomed their third child, son Frederick.