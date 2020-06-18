Jenelle Evans Reportedly Back Together With David Eason After Leaving Him Following His Arrest

Jenelle Evans is reportedly back with husband David Eason, despite vowing to leave him after he was arrested Friday for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. The fired Teen Mom 2 star is accused of pistol-whipping Evans' friend, James Spivey, and telling him he would "blow" his "f—ing brains out" and is set to appear in court on July 6 after posting bond.

Wednesday, Eason shared a TikTok of his 3-year-old daughter with Evans, as well as her 5-year-old son from a previous relationship and his 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from a former marriage. In the background, Evans can be heard talking, which followers took as a sign they were back together.

@easondavid **NEW TIKTOK TREND!! I WAS JUST JOKING THOUGH!! I cant believe she was serious!! 🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound - easondavid

Spivey confirmed that Evans and Eason were no longer separated, telling The Sun Thursday, "She's claiming she's with relatives, but it's the opposite. She's staying at the property. They’re back together. ...She made it very clear she doesn’t want to be alone. She doesn't want to live on the property alone."

When Eason's arrest first broke, Evans, told Celebernation she was taking the kids and leaving her husband. "I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," she said Friday. But despite the former MTV personality's insistence, she would be filing a restraining order against Eason, Spivey said that was no longer on the table.

"She hasn’t filed the restraining order. On Friday she had the paperwork for the restraining order, but did not file it on Monday like she said," he told The Sun. "When she reached out to me and Josh, she said she had to get out of the relationship. She said she was filing a restraining order, but she didn’t do it."

This is not the first time Evans and Eason have reconciled after a violent incident. After the former pipe welder admitted to shooting and killing the family dog over the summer, resulting in Evans' firing from Teen Mom, she announced in October 2019 that their relationship was over. The reality star did obtain a restraining order at the time, alleging physical abuse, but in March 2020, she announced that she had decided to give him another chance.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," she said on YouTube at the time. "A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out."