Jeff Dye Leaves Flirty Comment on Kristin Cavallari's Instagram Amid Romance Rumors

Jeff Dye is sending flirty signals Kristin Cavallari's way after she joked she was "accepting applications" for a new boyfriend amid rumors that she and the comedian were romantically involved. Just days after Cavallari's public declaration of singleness, Dye left a heart eyes emoji on The Hills alum's Instagram post about her Uncommon James jewelry line on Monday.

Dye sparked romance rumors with Cavallari first in October after the two were spotted kissing in Chicago. Later that month, the pair was seen together once again, dining in Nashville. The comedian is the first man Cavallari has been linked to since the Very Cavallari star announced in April that she and husband Jay Cutler were splitting up after seven years of marriage. The NFL alum and Cavallari are currently working to co-parent their three kids — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

While neither party has addressed their connection, Dye shared on Instagram after initial photos of the two getting cozy surfaced a mirror selfie with the telling caption, "Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys. don’t be salty," adding a shrug emoji. A source close to the two confirmed to PEOPLE that the Laguna Beach alum was taking whatever feelings she had for Dye "super slow" while focusing on her kids during the difficult time.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said in October. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Last week, Cavallari dodged a question about Dye during a tipsy Thanksgiving Q&A session with best friend Justin Anderson when asked by a follower about "dating the comedian." Anderson jumped in right away, pretending the question was about him, cheekily responding, "No, we're just good friends actually." Cavallari, meanwhile, said she was "accepting applications" for a new beau when asked if she was single.

Cutler had his own Thanksgiving celebrations with Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, stirring up drama soon after by posting a video with Cavallari’s former Uncommon James employee Shannon Ford in Charleston. Cavallari and Ford have been on bad terms since the cookbook author fired her former social media director in Season 2 of the E! show.