Kristin Cavallari Jokes About Exes as Jay Cutler Spends Thanksgiving With Carrie Underwood's Family

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler had their own separate Thanksgiving celebrations this year after announcing in April they had decided to end their marriage of 7 years. The Laguna Beach alum and her former NFL player ex celebrated Halloween together with their three children — sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and 5-year-old daughter Saylor — but Cutler spent last week's holiday with Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, while Cavallari was with the kids.

The former Hills star shared a heartfelt tribute to her children alongside a photograph with the trio outside their Nashville home. "Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all," she wrote.

Things got a little spicy after the kids went to bed, with Cavallari and friend Justin Anderson hosting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories later that night. Asked about who was the "best kisser" of exes Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia, Cavallari responded it was her high school ex, with whom she recently grabbed dinner. "She honest to god always said that Stephen was the best kisser," Anderson added. Asked to play "F—, Marry, Kill" about the same three men, Cavallari replied, "I would marry Stephen and I would f— Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby," saying there were "no hard feelings," but that she hadn't spoken to him since The Hills.

Cutler spent his Thanksgiving with Underwood and Fisher, meanwhile, writing on Instagram alongside a video of the dinner, "We had it all. And when I say we, I mean [Carrie Underwood] and [Mike Fisher]. I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day."

Saturday, however, fans speculated he was taking a dig at Cavallari for her talk of exes, sharing a video on Instagram of himself drinking wine in Charleston with Mark Block and Shannon Ford, Cavallari's former employee who was fired by the Uncommon James founder in the second season of Very Cavallari. "Oysters and wine," Cutler captioned the post, tagging both of his fellow diners.

Ford and Cavallari didn't end on good terms, with the latter accusing her former employee of being "disrespectful" and "unprofessional" before having her removed from the show in 2019. In May, Cavallari announced Very Cavallari would end after three seasons on E!.