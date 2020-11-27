Jay Cutler Spends Thanksgiving With Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Amid Kristin Cavallari Divorce

✖

Jay Cutler spent Thanksgiving with Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher amid his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. The get-together was revealed in an Instagram post made by Cutler, wherein he shared a video of the turkey dinner, as well as all the side dishes. "We had it all," Cutler wrote in the caption. "And when I say we, I mean [Underwood and Fisher].

He went on to say, "I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day." Underwood in turn posted as well, writing, "Couldn’t be with the fam this year, but we feasted nonetheless! I worked hard and our bellies are stuffed!" She added, "Shoutout to [Cutler] for the turkey, which I did not try (I’m a Tofurky kind of girl) but was told it was delicious! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

In April, Cutler and Cavallari announced that they were splitting up after more than a decade together. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," 33-year-old Cavallari wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the couple. She added, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari continued. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." Cutler shared the same statement to his page as well. The couple married in 2013, and share three children together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Interestingly, in October Cavallari told Us Weekly that the pair would be spending Thanksgiving together. "I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family," she shared at the time. "So, I’m looking forward to that."

She added, "Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty. I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else." Cavallari went on to say, "I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at." However, a scan of their Instagram accounts shows no evidence the former couple spent the day together.